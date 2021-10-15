Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 245.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,827 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,822.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,795.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,534.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

