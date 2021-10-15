Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $499,326.74 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $499,326.74 and approximately $68,940.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 228.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00111438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.04 or 0.99981500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.63 or 0.06221873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

