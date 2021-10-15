Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.94 ($55.23).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Alstom stock opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.61. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

