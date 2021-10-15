Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.44.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$693.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3,350.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -5,600.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.