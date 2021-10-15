Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and $1.07 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,789,348 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars.

