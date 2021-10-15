AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

DIT stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $438.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

