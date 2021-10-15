Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.06.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AMED opened at $154.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

