América Móvil (AMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts expect América Móvil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.67 on Friday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

