América Móvil (AMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts expect América Móvil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.67 on Friday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
