American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,377,878 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 3.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.84% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $103,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

AMH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. 9,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,938. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

