American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 45.2% in September

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 371,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.