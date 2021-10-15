American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

