American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.62.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

