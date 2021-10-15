American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 33,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $171.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.28. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

