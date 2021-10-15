Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $285.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $285.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.