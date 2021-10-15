Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.
CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.
Ampol Company Profile
