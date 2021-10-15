Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

