Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.09). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

10x Genomics stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,181 shares of company stock valued at $30,648,957. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

