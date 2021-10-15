Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.49. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.