Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $3.11. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $189.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

