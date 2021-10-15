Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.19. Freshpet also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Freshpet stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Freshpet by 103.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

