Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.25. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

