Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $143.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.01 million. GreenSky posted sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million.

GSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

