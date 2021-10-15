Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $143.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.01 million. GreenSky posted sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
