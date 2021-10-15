Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,649. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.