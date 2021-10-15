Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NNN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,649. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
