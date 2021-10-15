Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 205,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.