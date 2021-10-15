Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.42). INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. 3,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.84. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

