Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,713. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $310.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PlayAGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

