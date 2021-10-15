Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Announce -$3.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.59). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $336.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $227.34 and a one year high of $353.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

