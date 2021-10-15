Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covestro AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. Covestro has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

