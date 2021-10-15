Analysts Offer Predictions for Dover Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOV. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,665,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

