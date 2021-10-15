Analysts Offer Predictions for Symrise AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Symrise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $33.22 on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

