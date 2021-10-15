Analysts Offer Predictions for Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $174.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

