Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.