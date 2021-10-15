Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Origin Materials (ORGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS: ORGN) recently:

10/14/2021 – Origin Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

10/5/2021 – Origin Materials is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Origin Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

9/29/2021 – Origin Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

9/9/2021 – Origin Materials is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS ORGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 807,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,742. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Karen A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

