Analyzing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and New Jersey Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% New Jersey Mining -30.85% -19.17% -13.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and New Jersey Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 7.75 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

