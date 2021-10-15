AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 183.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.36% of AnaptysBio worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $776.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

