AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $27.14. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 1,022 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 66.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $4,759,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

