ankrETH Price Tops $3,740.39 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,740.39 or 0.06082613 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $109.71 million and $120,644.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.