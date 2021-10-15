ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Achieves $41,950.71

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $41,950.71 and $9.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

