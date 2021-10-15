Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,415.57

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,415.57 ($18.49) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.71). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 615 ($8.04), with a volume of 18,773 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £142.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

