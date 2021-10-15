Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $19.58 on Friday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.