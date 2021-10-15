Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,102 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $309.26 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $308.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.69.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.