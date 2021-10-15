Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Position Increased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766,067 shares during the period. Apartment Investment and Management comprises about 2.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 5.82% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $58,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $2,110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 23,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,653. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

