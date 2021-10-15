APG Asset Management N.V. Has $42.28 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,484 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.39% of Packaging Co. of America worth $42,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG opened at $139.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.