APIX (APIX) Trading 40.2% Higher This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $13.77 million and $1.01 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00205961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

