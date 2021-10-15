Apollon Price Up 113% This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 105.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Apollon has traded up 113% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon has a total market cap of $17,560.21 and $69.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.