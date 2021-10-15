AppCoins Hits Market Capitalization of $20.11 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $320,683.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00205786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,575,312 coins and its circulating supply is 244,575,311 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

