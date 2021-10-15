AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.00. AppHarvest shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,357 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

