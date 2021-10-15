Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

