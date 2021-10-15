Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 29,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apple by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.19. 1,836,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,293,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

