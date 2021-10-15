APR Coin (APR) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $23,153.08 and $5.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00118562 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,905,498 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

