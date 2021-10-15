Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $954,021.20 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
APTV traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.74. 1,201,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $170.47.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.