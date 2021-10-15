Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $954,021.20 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APTV traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.74. 1,201,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

